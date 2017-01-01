Quantcast
Print | Share | Calendar | Diocesan Locator
|   No Spanish version at this time
FOLLOW US  Click to go to Facebook.  Click to go to Twitter.  Click to go to YouTube.   TEXT SIZE Click to make text small. Click for medium-sized text. Click to make text large.  

Post-Abortion Healing

life matters
  • If you or someone you know is suffering after abortion, confidential non-judgmental help is available:

Text Message Opt-In Terms

Opt-in Terms: Summary Terms & Conditions: Our mobile text messages are intended for subscribers over the age of 13 and are delivered via USA short code 55000. You may receive up to 11 message(s) per month of text alerts. Message & Data Rates May Apply.

This service is available for phones with text messaging capabilities, and subscribers on AT&T, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile®, Sprint, Virgin Mobile USA, Cincinnati Bell, Centennial Wireless, Unicel, U.S. Cellular®, and Boost. For help, text HELP to 55000, email prolife@usccb.org, or call +1 2025413000. You may stop mobile subscriptions at any time by text messaging STOP to short code 55000.

Compendium on the Eucharist Book Book Disciples Together on the Road Ad Poor for the Poor book on sale in the USCCB store
 

9 Days for Life: January 21-29, 2017

 

Do you have 99 seconds?
Hover over and click the image below to play a short video!

This is the default one-video player that automatically it is used to show videos grabbed by users with the get code feature of one of our players.
                              

Join 9 Days for Life at 9daysforlife.com!











9 Days for Life: Pray

 

9 Days for Life: Gather

 

9 Days for Life: Share

 

   9 Days for Life: Leaders' Toolkit9 Days for Life: FAQ

 

 



By accepting this message, you will be leaving the website of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. This link is provided solely for the user's convenience. By providing this link, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops assumes no responsibility for, nor does it necessarily endorse, the website, its content, or sponsoring organizations.

cancel  continue
 