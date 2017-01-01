National Day of Prayer for the African American Family

- Prayer and Worship
The National Day of Prayer for the African American and African Family was created by Fr. James Goode, OFM in 1989. It is a day set aside to give special thanks to God for our families and place our every care in the arms of Jesus.
The National Day of Prayer for the African American and African Family Resource Aid contains a catechetical reflection, a prayer specifically for the African American and African Family and some suggested activities to celebrate the day.
Supporters of the National Day of Prayer for the African American and African Family
Franciscan Handmaids of the Most Pure Heart of Mary
Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary
National African American Catholic Youth Ministry Network
National Black Catholic Apostolate for Life
National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus
National Black Catholic Congress
National Black Sisters' Conference
Oblate Sisters of Providence
Order of Friars Minor
Province of the Immaculate Conception
Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament
Sisters of the Holy Family
Society of St. Joseph of the Sacred Heart (The Josephites)
Society of the Divine Word
Solid Ground Ministry
USCCB Subcommittee on African American Affairs
