A statement from the USCCB President on this Weekend’s Bombings and Church Collapse





A statement from the President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in response to today's bombing of worshipers during Mass in Cairo, as well as bombings in Turkey and Somalia and the Church collapse in Nigeria.

Full statement follows:



As we enter the Third Week of Advent, we are reminded that even the shadow of violence and terrorism cannot obscure the light of our coming Savior. St. Mark himself was no stranger to the persecution of Christians. Those who gathered to worship the Lord at his cathedral this morning in Cairo are family to us. We draw near to our Coptic brothers and sisters in prayer, sorrow and comfort. And we are confident in the healing power of our Lord Jesus Christ. The lives lost strengthen the faith of Christians everywhere and offer a testament to the great privilege of worshiping God in peace. This weekend has witnessed the darkness of violence reach into many places, including Turkey, Somalia and the church building collapse in Nigeria. But the light still shines! Today let us offer a special prayer for all those facing persecution.

---

