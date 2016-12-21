National Migration Week 2017 To Be Celebrated January 8-14





WASHINGTON—National Migration Week 2017 will take place January 8-14. This year's theme is "Creating a Culture of Encounter." The celebration provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the contributions of migrants, including refugees, and victims of human trafficking in our communities.



With over 65 million people forcibly displaced from their homes globally, the world is increasingly affected by migration. National Migration Week offers a time to educate Catholic communities about migration and to come together to encounter immigrants and refugees in parishes, dioceses, and communities.



"National Migration Week is an excellent opportunity to highlight Biblical tradition and our mission to welcome the newcomer," said Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' (USCCB) Committee on Migration. "While the observance is only a week long, it is a vital time to show welcome, compassion, and solidarity with our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters."



As part of the 2017 National Migration Week celebration, the Justice for Immigrants (JFI) coalition will be launching a new website that will feature news, background materials on migration policy issues, and ways for individuals to get involved.



The observance of National Migration Week began over 25 years ago by the U.S. bishops to give Catholics an opportunity to honor and learn about the diverse communities of the Church and the work that the Church undertakes to serve immigrants and refugees. The week serves as both a time for prayer and action to highlight the contributions of immigrants and vulnerable populations coming to the United States.



Educational materials and other resources for National Migration Week are available for download at www.usccb.org/nationalmigrationweek. Posters, prayer cards, and booklets are available through the USCCB publishing service at www.usccbpublishing.org.



