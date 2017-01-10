World Day for Consecrated Life to be Celebrated in Early February





WASHINGTON—In 1997, Pope Saint John Paul II instituted a day of prayer for women and men in consecrated life. This celebration is attached to the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord on February 2nd. Therefore, the World Day for Consecrated Life will be celebrated in the Church on Thursday, February 2, 2017 and in parishes on the weekend of February 4-5, 2017.



Joseph Cardinal Tobin, of New Jersey and Chair of the USCCB's Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life, and Vocations states, "Our Holy Father Francis has given the Church this special opportunity to pray for all those women and men in consecrated life who have given their lives in love to God. This prayer may prompt each of us to ask, 'How is God calling me to give of myself this day, that I might know the deeper joy of service to God and others?'"



For more information on the World Day for Consecrated Life, including General Intercessions and a bulletin quote, please visit:



http://www.usccb.org/beliefs-and-teachings/vocations/consecrated-life/world-day-for-consecrated-life.cfm

---

