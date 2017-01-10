Quantcast
Print | Share | Calendar | Diocesan Locator
|   No Spanish version at this time
FOLLOW US  Click to go to Facebook.  Click to go to Twitter.  Click to go to YouTube.   TEXT SIZE Click to make text small. Click for medium-sized text. Click to make text large.  
USCCB>Media > News Releases >
 

World Day for Consecrated Life to be Celebrated in Early February

 
January 10, 2017

WASHINGTON—In 1997, Pope Saint John Paul II instituted a day of prayer for women and men in consecrated life. This celebration is attached to the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord on February 2nd. Therefore, the World Day for Consecrated Life will be celebrated in the Church on Thursday, February 2, 2017 and in parishes on the weekend of February 4-5, 2017.

Joseph Cardinal Tobin, of New Jersey and Chair of the USCCB's Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life, and Vocations states, "Our Holy Father Francis has given the Church this special opportunity to pray for all those women and men in consecrated life who have given their lives in love to God. This prayer may prompt each of us to ask, 'How is God calling me to give of myself this day, that I might know the deeper joy of service to God and others?'"

For more information on the World Day for Consecrated Life, including General Intercessions and a bulletin quote, please visit:

http://www.usccb.org/beliefs-and-teachings/vocations/consecrated-life/world-day-for-consecrated-life.cfm
---  
Keywords: U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, USCCB, World Day for Consecrated Life, Joseph Cardinal Tobin, Pope St. John Paul II, Feast of the Presentation, vocations, consecrated life.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:
Judy Keane
202-541-3200

17-006
DD, DP, DioNews, CathPress






By accepting this message, you will be leaving the website of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. This link is provided solely for the user's convenience. By providing this link, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops assumes no responsibility for, nor does it necessarily endorse, the website, its content, or sponsoring organizations.

cancel  continue
 