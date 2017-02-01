USCCB Chairmen Respond with Concern to Decision to Retain Deeply Flawed Executive Order

- Prayer and Worship
The new administration's decision not to rescind Executive Order 13672 is troubling and disappointing. The Executive Order is deeply flawed, and its many problems are outlined in our statement from 2014. The Church steadfastly opposes all unjust discrimination, and we need to continue to advance justice and fairness in the workplace. Executive Order 13672, however, creates problems rather than solves them. In seeking to remedy instances of discrimination, it creates new forms of discrimination against people of faith. Keeping the Executive Order intact is not the answer.
We hope that the Administration will be open to continued conversations to find ways to advance the cause of justice and respect the conscience rights of all people.
