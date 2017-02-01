USCCB Chairmen Respond with Concern to Decision to Retain Deeply Flawed Executive Order





WASHINGTON—The bishop-chairmen of two USCCB committees expressed concern and disappointment with President Donald Trump's decision to retain President Barack Obama's Executive Order 13672 of July 21, 2014, which prohibits federal government contractors from undefined "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" discrimination, and forbids "gender identity" discrimination in the employment of federal employees.







The new administration's decision not to rescind Executive Order 13672 is troubling and disappointing. The Executive Order is deeply flawed, and its many problems are outlined in our statement from 2014. The Church steadfastly opposes all unjust discrimination, and we need to continue to advance justice and fairness in the workplace. Executive Order 13672, however, creates problems rather than solves them. In seeking to remedy instances of discrimination, it creates new forms of discrimination against people of faith. Keeping the Executive Order intact is not the answer.



We hope that the Administration will be open to continued conversations to find ways to advance the cause of justice and respect the conscience rights of all people. Archbishop Charles J. Chaput of Philadelphia, Chairman of the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth, and Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty, together issued the following statement:

