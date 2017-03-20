U.S. BISHOPS CHAIRMAN COMMENDS LIFE PROTECTIONS IN AHCA, EXPRESSES CONCERNS ABOUT HARMFUL PROVISIONS THAT WILL IMPACT THE POOR





WASHINGTON—In a letter sent to the U.S. House of Representatives, Bishop Frank J. Dewane of Venice, Florida notes that, while the recently introduced American Health Care Act (AHCA) commendably contains key provisions in defense of life, the proposed legislation also creates "grave challenges for poor and vulnerable people that must be addressed" by Congress before passage.

In the letter sent to representatives on March 17, 2017, Bishop Dewane, Chairman of the U.S. Bishops' Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, highlighted the AHCA's inclusion of vital life protections for the unborn, writing that they honor "a key moral requirement for our nation's health care policy."

However, the letter also stresses deep concerns regarding "serious flaws" in the AHCA, including major modifications to the Medicaid system and a new tax credit which, reportedly, will result in significant barriers to coverage and affordability for millions, particularly for low income persons and seniors.

Bishop Dewane underscored that "[i]n attempting to improve the deficiencies of the ACA, health care policy ought not create other unacceptable problems, particularly for those who struggle on the margins of our society." In quoting Pope Francis, the letter notes, "Health, indeed, is not a consumer good, but a universal right which means that access to healthcare services cannot be a privilege."

Among other things, the letter also notes a lack of any changes to afford conscience protection against mandates to provide contraception and sterilization coverage or services.

The full text of the letter is available at: www.usccb.org/issues-and-action/human-life-and-dignity/health-care/upload/letter-to-house-from-bishop-dewane-on-AHCA-2017-03-17.pdf

