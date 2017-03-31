Dioceses Across the U.S. Benefit from Catholic Home Missions Appeal





WASHINGTON—The annual Catholic Home Missions Appeal will be held in most parishes across the country on the weekend of April 29-30 with the theme Strengthening the Church at Home. This appeal supports over 40 percent of dioceses and eparchies in the United States and its territories in the Caribbean and Pacific.

"For many dioceses it is challenging to support ministries because of fragile financial situations or isolated communities," said Archbishop Paul D. Etienne of Anchorage, Alaska, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Subcommittee on Catholic Home Missions. "It is through the Catholic Home Missions Appeal that we can make a difference here at home and help our mission dioceses offer places for people to encounter the loving and merciful Christ."

In 2016, the Subcommittee on Catholic Home Missions allocated over $9 million to 84 dioceses for programs of evangelization, Hispanic ministry, seminary education, lay ministry formation and other essential pastoral ministries. The Subcommittee oversees the collection and an annual grant program as part of the USCCB Committee on National Collections.

Shareable resources for the collection can be found at: www.usccb.org/home-missions/collection.

The home page for the collection can be found at www.usccb.org/home-missions. Additional resources on the collection and the projects it supports include an interactive map, videos about the home missions and an annual report.

