Cardinal Dolan Applauds Administration for Withdrawing Funding to UNFPA’s Coercive Abortion/Sterilization Program





WASHINGTON–Cardinal Timothy Dolan, chair of the USCCB's Committee on Pro-Life Activities, welcomed the State Department's April 4th announcement that it will withhold federal funding from the U.N. Population Fund ("UNFPA") because UNFPA monies go to Chinese agencies that perform forced abortions and involuntary sterilizations. The Administration's decision invokes the 1985 Kemp-Kasten Amendment against funding organizations involved in coercive population programs. Millions of taxpayer dollars will now be redirected to maternal health and non-abortion reproductive health programs in developing countries.

"Chinese families have endured unspeakable abuses, including onerous fines, mandatory pregnancy exams, coerced sterilizations, and forced abortions," Cardinal Dolan said. "Over 20 years ago, the U.N. condemned forced sterilization and forced abortion as 'acts of violence against women', and yet the UNFPA has enabled the Chinese government to continue their assault on the dignity of women and the lives of their unborn children – especially female children, who are most at risk."

Since 1985, Congress has forbidden the funding of any organization which, as determined by the President of the United States, "supports or participates in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization." There is no credible claim to counter the fact that Chinese population programs use coercive means or that UNFPA supports the Chinese programs.

"This is a victory for women and children across the globe, as well as for U.S. taxpayers," Cardinal Dolan said. "We are so grateful to the Trump Administration for taking this important action to end U.S. support for UNFPA so long as it remains committed to China's coercive abortion and sterilization programs."

