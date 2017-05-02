Gospel Message Spreads with the Catholic Communication Campaign, May 27-28





WASHINGTON—The Catholic Communication Campaign (CCC) collection is an annual national appeal to support evangelization through the internet, television, radio, and print publications. This year's collection will be taken up in many dioceses the weekend of May 27-28.

"At its core, this collection is a way for all of us to be evangelizers," said Bishop Joseph J. Tyson of Yakima, Washington, chairman of the Committee on Communications' Subcommittee on the Catholic Communication Campaign. "The message of the Church is one of hope and mercy—that God walks with us and does not leave us to face our suffering alone. With the collection, this is the message that we share."

The Catholic Communication Campaign supports projects in the United States and in developing countries where the local Church lacks resources to spread the Gospel message.

Projects include providing access to the daily Mass readings on the US Conference of Catholic Bishops' website, with a reach of 7.4 million page views per month. The CCC collection also shares the travels and daily ministry of Pope Francis through its support of Catholic News Services' Rome bureau.

In addition, the Catholic Research Resources Alliance is preserving Catholic history in the U.S. thanks to a CCC grant to digitize more than 87,000 pages of Catholic news content that will be available online free to researchers and educators. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a CCC grant is enabling Radio Maria to expand to the Diocese of Goma to further the evangelization mission of the Church.

Fifty percent of funds collected remain in each diocese to support local Catholic communication projects.

Shareable resources for the collection are available online. More information about the Catholic Communication Campaign is available at www.usccb.org/ccc.

