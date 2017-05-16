Convocation of Catholic Leaders – The Joy of the Gospel in America, Taking Place July 1-4 in Orlando; Unprecedented Gathering of Catholic Bishops and Leaders from Across the Nation





WASHINGTON—This summer, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will be convening an unprecedented gathering of diverse leaders from dioceses and Catholic organizations from across the country to assess the challenges and opportunities of our time, particularly in the context of the Church in the United States. An ongoing initiative of the Bishops' Working Group on the Life and Dignity of the Human Person, the Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America, will assemble Catholic leaders for a strategic conversation, under the leadership of the bishops, on forming missionary disciples to animate the Church and to engage the culture.

The moment is also an opportunity for the Church in the United States to examine today's concerns, challenges, and opportunities in the light of the Church's mission of evangelization, and be equipped to go forth, ready to engage the world with the joy of the gospel. Inspired by Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel) the Convocation will form leaders who will be equipped and re-energized to share the Gospel as missionary disciples, while offering fresh insights informed by new research, communications strategies, and successful models.

The Convocation of Catholic Leaders will be held in Orlando, Florida, from July 1—July 4, 2017.

Please note that advanced media registration is required as no onsite registration is available.

Credentialed media will have access to the Convocation main plenary hall from July 1-4. Press conferences for credentialed media will also be held each day of the Convocation in the Media Center as time allows. Media will not have access to the Convocations individual breakout sessions. All credentialed media are required to abide by regulations of the hotel or risk losing their credentials. Reporters seeking to cover the Convocation of Catholic Leaders can download a credential application form at http://www.usccb.org/issues-and-action/get-involved/meetings-and-events/convocation-2017/upload/convocation-2017-media-credential-form.pdf and submit it by June 23 to media-relations@usccb.org or mail or fax to:

United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

Convocation of Catholic Leaders – Media Credentials

Office of Public Affairs

3211 4th Street, NE

Washington, DC 20017-1194

Telephone: 202-541-3200

Fax: 202-541-3173



For more details regarding the Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America, please visit:

Convocation Program Schedule

Convocation FAQ Page



MEDIA CONTACT:

Judy Keane

202-541-3200