U.S. Bishops Chairman Responds to CBO Report on Senate Health Care Bill





WASHINGTON—The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) today has released its score on the Senate health care bill. The score could impact how the Senate votes on the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. As he is analyzing the full report, Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Domestic Justice and Humane Development Committee, has issued the following initial statement:"

Today, the Congressional Budget Office released a report on the 'discussion draft' of the Senate health care proposal, indicating that millions of people could lose their health insurance over time.This moment cannot pass without comment.As the USCCB has consistently said, the loss of affordable access for millions of people is simply unacceptable.These are real families who need and deserve health care.We pray that the Senate will work in an open and unified way to keep the good aspects of current health care proposals, to add missing elements where needed, and to not place our sisters and brothers who struggle every day into so great a peril on so basic a right."

###

MEDIA CONTACT

Judy Keane

202-541-3200