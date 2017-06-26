U.S. Bishops Conference Chairman Responds to Today’s Supreme Court Action on Travel Ban





WASHINGTON—Today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the Administration's Executive Order 13870 announcing an emergency stay partially overturning preliminary injunctions that were put in place by federal courts in Maryland and Hawaii and upheld by the Fourth Circuit and the Ninth Circuit.The Supreme Court decision narrows refugee resettlement and travel from six Muslim-majority countries to individuals who can prove a "bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States," until the Supreme Court can rule on the legality of the ban.

Bishop Vasquez, Bishop of Austin and Chair of the of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Migration issued the following statement:"

Today's decision will have human consequences. While my brother bishops and I appreciate the Court's ruling to allow individuals who have a 'bona fide relationship' with a person or entity in the United States to continue arriving,we are deeply concerned about the welfare of the many other vulnerable populations who will now not be allowed to arrive and seek protection during the proscribed pause, most notably certain individuals fleeing religious persecution and unaccompanied refugee children.

Going forward, as the Administration begins its review of the refugee program, we urge a transparent, efficient and timely review. We ask that such review include civil society and refugee service providers as well as national security and immigration experts. We believe it is vital to utilize the full expertise of the existing resettlement program when conducting such an important evaluation."

---

