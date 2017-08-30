USCCB Committee on Migration Chair Calls on President to Continue DACA Program





WASHINGTON—Bishop Joe S. Vásquez of Austin, Texas, chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Migration, Sister Donna Markham, president of Catholic Charities USA, and Jeanne Atkinson, executive director of Catholic Legal Immigration Network Inc. (CLINIC), have issued a letter calling on President Donald Trump to continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Your decision to continue this program would ensure that young people can continue to work, study, and be protected from deportation while Congress debates broader legislative fixes to our broken immigration system. A decision to end this program would turn our nation’s back on immigrant youth who are seeking to reach their full God-given potential and fulfill the promise of gratefully giving back to the only country most have ever known.” the letter notes.

The full text of the letter is available at: https://justiceforimmigrants.org/uncategorized/letter-president-trump-deferred-action-childhood-arrivals-daca/

---

Keywords: USCCB, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Committee on Migration, Bishop Joe S. Vasquez, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, Sister Donna Markham, Catholic Charities USA, Jeanne Atkinson, Catholic Legal Immigration Network Inc., CLINIC, Congress,

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Norma Montenegro Flynn

202-541-3200