A Statement of Support for the New Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism from the Executive Committee of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops





WASHINGTON—The following is a statement released by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Executive Committee in support of the new Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism. The committee focuses on addressing the sin of racism in our society and the urgent need to come together to find solutions. Bishop George V. Murry, SJ of Youngstown, Ohio has been named chairman of the committee by Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, President of the USCCB. The committee was formed upon the unanimous recommendation of the U.S. Bishops Conference Executive Committee and in consultation with members of the USCCB's Committee on Priorities and Plans.

"Racism has rightly been called America's original sin. It remains a blot on our national life and continues to cause acts and attitudes of hatred, as recent events have made evident. The need to condemn, and combat, the demonic ideologies of white supremacy, neo-Nazism and racism has become especially urgent at this time. Our efforts must be constantly led and accompanied by prayer - but they must also include concrete action.

"The Executive Committee of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops expresses full agreement with His Eminence Daniel Cardinal DiNardo, USCCB President, in creating the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism. We also pledge our enthusiastic support to the new committee and its chairman, Bishop George Murry, SJ, as he leads the committee in its work. May God give you, Bishop Murry, the members of the committee, and all those who will support you, the grace and courage to combat this manifestation of evil in our time. May He grant success to the work of your hands. And, through your work and that of many others, may He bring healing and peace to our nation."

