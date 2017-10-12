Attorney General’s Religious Liberty Guidance Protects Freedom of Faith-Based Organizations





WASHINGTON–On Friday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memorandum for all executive departments and agencies on the subject of "Federal Law Protections for Religious Liberty". Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), has offered the following statement in response:

"The Attorney General's guidance helpfully reaffirms that the law protects the freedom of faith-based organizations to conduct their operations in accordance with their religious mission. The guidance also reaffirms that the federal government should never exclude religious organizations from competing on an equal footing for government grants or contracts, and religious entities should never be forced to change their religious character in order to participate in such programs. We appreciate the Attorney General's clarification of these matters, which will protect faith-based organizations' freedom to serve all those in need, including the homeless, immigrants, refugees, and students attending religious schools."

---

Keywords: Archbishop William Lori, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, USCCB, Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, U.S. Department of Justice, religious liberty, religious freedom

###

Media Contact:

Judy Keane

202-541-3200