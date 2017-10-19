U. S. Bishops to Vote for Conference Secretary, Chairman and Chairmen-Elect of Five Committees at Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, Nov. 13-14





WASHINGTON—The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will be voting for the conference secretary, chairman of the Committee for Religious Liberty and chairmen-elect of five additional standing committees at the upcoming annual 2016 General Assembly taking place November 13-14 in Baltimore, Maryland. The five committee chairmen will serve for one year as chairmen-elect before beginning a three-year term at the conclusion of the bishops' 2018 Fall General Assembly.



Nominees for the Conference Secretary, Chairman of the Committee for Religious Liberty and Chairman-elect of each committee are as follows:

Conference Secretary:

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron, Archdiocese of Detroit

Committee on Communications:



Bishop John O. Barres, Diocese of Rockville Centre

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington

Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church:

Bishop Shelton J. Fabre, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

Bishop Nelson J. Pérez, Diocese of Cleveland

Committee on Doctrine:

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Bishop Daniel E. Thomas, Diocese of Toledo

Committee on National Collections:

Bishop Joseph R. Cistone, Diocese of Saginaw

Archbishop Michael O. Jackels, Archdiocese of Dubuque

Committee on Pro-Life Activities:

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Archdiocese of Chicago

Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann, Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas

Committee on Religious Liberty - Chairman:

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, Archdiocese of Louisville

Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki, Archdiocese of Milwaukee



Coverage of the meeting is open to credentialed media. Sessions open to the media will be Monday, November 13, and Tuesday, November 14.

Please submit credential form by November 7. You can submit your form via email to USCCB Media Relations, fax (202) 541-3173, or mail:



Address:

November Meeting Credentials

Office of Media Relations

3211 4th St. NE

Washington, DC 20017-1194



