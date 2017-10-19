U. S. Bishops to Vote for Conference Secretary, Chairman and Chairmen-Elect of Five Committees at Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, Nov. 13-14

- Prayer and Worship
WASHINGTON—The U.S.
Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will be voting for the conference
secretary, chairman of the Committee for Religious Liberty and chairmen-elect
of five additional standing committees at the upcoming annual 2016 General
Assembly taking place November 13-14 in Baltimore, Maryland. The five committee chairmen will serve for
one year as chairmen-elect before beginning a three-year term at the conclusion
of the bishops' 2018 Fall General Assembly.
Nominees for the Conference Secretary, Chairman of the Committee for Religious Liberty and Chairman-elect of each committee are as follows:
Conference Secretary:
Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, Archdiocese of Oklahoma City
Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron, Archdiocese of Detroit
Committee on Communications:
Bishop John O. Barres, Diocese of Rockville Centre
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington
Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church:
Bishop Shelton J. Fabre, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux
Bishop Nelson J. Pérez, Diocese of Cleveland
Committee on Doctrine:
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
Bishop Daniel E. Thomas, Diocese of Toledo
Committee on National Collections:
Bishop Joseph R. Cistone, Diocese of Saginaw
Archbishop Michael O. Jackels, Archdiocese of Dubuque
Committee on Pro-Life Activities:
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Archdiocese of Chicago
Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann, Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas
Committee on Religious Liberty - Chairman:
Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, Archdiocese of Louisville
Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki, Archdiocese of Milwaukee
Coverage of the meeting is open to credentialed media. Sessions open to the media will be Monday, November 13, and Tuesday, November 14. Media conferences will follow the close of each open session. Reporters interested in covering the meeting can download a credential application form at: http://www.usccb.org/about/public-affairs/upload/application-news-media-credentials.pdf
Please submit credential form by November 7. You can
submit your form via email to USCCB Media Relations, fax (202) 541-3173,
or mail:
Address:
November Meeting Credentials
Office of Media Relations
3211 4th St. NE
Washington, DC 20017-1194
Keywords: USCCB, U.S. bishops, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, November meeting, Fall General Assembly, Baltimore, committees, elections, conference secretary, committee chairmen-elect
Media Contact:
Judy Keane
202-541-3200
