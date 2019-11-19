Pope Francis Appoints the Rev. Msgr. Francis Malone as Bishop of Shreveport





WASHINGTON— Pope Francis has appointed the Reverend Monsignor Francis Malone as Bishop-elect of Shreveport.

Monsignor Malone is a priest of the Diocese of Little Rock and currently serves as Chancellor for Ecclesial Affairs and Pastor of Christ the King Church in Little Rock. The appointment was publicized today in Washington, D.C, by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Bishop-elect Malone was born September 1, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Little Rock on May 21, 1977. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History (1973), and Masters in Divinity (1977), and Education (1977) from University of Dallas, TX, and a Licentiate of Canon Law (J.C.L.) from The Catholic University of America (1989).

Assignments after ordination include: Associate Pastor, St. Michael Church, West Memphis & Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Crawfordville (1977-1980); Associate Pastor, Our Lady of the Holy Souls, Little Rock & Pastor, Holy Cross Church, Sheridan (1980-1981).

Bishop-elect Malone has also served as Associate Pastor St. Patrick Church, North Little Rock (1981-1983); Associate Pastor, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Rogers & Priest in Charge, St. John Church, Huntsville (1983-1984); Associate Pastor, Immaculate Conception Church, North Little Rock (1984-1985). He also served as Pastor, St. Mary of the Mount Church, Horseshoe Bend & St. Michael Church, Cherokee Village (1985-1987); Rector, Cathedral of St. Andrew, Little Rock (1989-1996); Pastor, Immaculate Conception Church, North Little Rock & St. Anne Church, North Little Rock (1996-2001); and Pastor, Christ the King Church, Little Rock (2001-Present).



Other appointments include: Faculty, Mount St. Mary Academy, Little Rock (1980-1983), Clergy Personnel Board (1983), Chaplain, Rogers Memorial Hospital, Rogers (1983), Moderator of Cursillo (1989), Chancellor & Vice Officialis (1990-2002), Presbyteral Council (1991-Present), College of Consultors (1992-Present), Clergy Personnel Board (1993-Present), Clergy Welfare Board (1994-Present), Managing Editor of Arkansas Catholic Newspaper & Director of Communications (1995), Theological Consultant to Arkansas Catholic Newspaper (1997), Judge, Court of Second Instance, Province of Oklahoma City (2002), Vicar General (2002-2006), and Chancellor of Ecclesial Affairs (2008-Present).

Bishop-elect Malone has received the following ecclesial honors: Prelate of Honor with title of Monsignor (1998), Knight Holy Sepulchre (2002) and Protonotary Apostolic (2010).



The Diocese of Shreveport is in the state of Louisiana and has a total population of 812,200, of which 41,335 are Catholic.

---

Keywords: Bishops appointment, Pope Francis, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, USCCB, Diocese of Little Rock, Bishop-elect Francis Malone, Diocese of Shreveport.

###

Media Contact:

Chieko Noguchi or Miguel Guilarte

202-541-3200