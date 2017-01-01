Quantcast
Poverty Awareness Month

 

"I want a Church which is poor and for the poor."
-Pope Francis, Evangelii Gaudium

January is Poverty Awareness Month!

During Poverty Awareness Month, join the U.S. Bishops, the Catholic Campaign for Human Development and the Catholic Community in the United States in taking up Pope Francis' challenge to live in solidarity with the poor! In addition to the calendar below, longer daily reflections are also available.  All of these are also en Español. You can sign up to have the daily reflections emailed to you during Poverty Awareness Month!

