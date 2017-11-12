USCCB General Assembly 2017 November

- Prayer and Worship
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will gather for their annual Fall General Assembly, November 13-14, 2017, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Monitor this page for the latest USCCB news releases, the agenda, speeches, action item and election results, the live stream and video on-demand.
At General Assembly, Bishops Approve 2018 Budget, Diocesan Assessment Increase, Order of Baptism for Children; Elect CRS Board
U. S. Bishops Vote for Conference Secretary, Chairman and Chairmen-Elect of Six Committees at Fall General Assembly in Baltimore
Bishops Approve Canonical Step for Sainthood Cause for Lakota Catechist
U.S. Bishops Fall General Assembly to be Live Streamed, Live Tweeted, Carried Via Satellite, #USCCB17
U. S. Bishops to Vote for Conference Secretary, Chairman and Chairmen-Elect of Five Committees at Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, Nov. 13-14
U.S. Bishops to Meet November 13-14 in Baltimore; Address from Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Report from Bishops Working Group on Immigration, Centennial Anniversary
