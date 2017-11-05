

November 5-11, 2017

National Vocation Awareness Week (NVAW) is an annual week-long celebration of the Catholic Church in the United States dedicated to promote vocations to the priesthood, diaconate and consecrated life through prayer and education, and to renew our prayers and support for those who are considering one of these particular vocations. NVAW began in 1976 when the U. S. bishops designated the 28th Sunday of the year for NVAW. In 1997, this celebration was moved to coincide with the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, which falls on January 13 in 2013. Beginning in 2014, NVAW was moved to the first full week of November.





For young people in our community that they may respond generously with open hearts and willing spirits if the Lord calls them to the priesthood, diaconate, or consecrated life. We pray to the Lord …

For men and women to be open to God’s call to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ as priests, deacons, or consecrated persons. We pray to the Lord …

“National Vocation Awareness Week will be celebrated in our country November 5-11, 2017. Please ask Our Lord for more dedicated, holy priests, deacons and consecrated men and women. May they be inspired by Jesus Christ, supported by our faith community, and respond generously to God’s gift of a vocation."