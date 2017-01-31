National Marriage Week is February 7-14.

"The upcoming observances of National Marriage Week (Feb. 7-14) and World Marriage Day (Sunday, Feb. 12) provide an opportunity to celebrate the gift and blessing of marriage and to affirm and support engaged and married couples." - Archbishop Charles Chaput



The Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth offers the following resources to bishops, priests, deacons, married couples, and lay men and women to help celebrate and live the great gift of married life.