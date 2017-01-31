Quantcast
Print | Share | Calendar | Diocesan Locator
|   No Spanish version at this time
FOLLOW US  Click to go to Facebook.  Click to go to Twitter.  Click to go to YouTube.   TEXT SIZE Click to make text small. Click for medium-sized text. Click to make text large.  
 

National Marriage Week

 
.

National Marriage Week is February 7-14. 

"The upcoming observances of National Marriage Week (Feb. 7-14) and World Marriage Day (Sunday, Feb. 12) provide an opportunity to celebrate the gift and blessing of marriage and to affirm and support engaged and married couples." - Archbishop Charles Chaput

See USCCB news release: "National Marriage Week USA, World Marriage Day Celebrate Gift of Marriage" (January 31, 2017)

The Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth offers the following resources to bishops, priests, deacons, married couples, and lay men and women to help celebrate and live the great gift of married life.

  • Letter from Archbishop Charles Chaput (Philadelphia), chairman of the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth to all bishops, sharing with them the various resources available for National Marriage Week.

  • Preaching Resource for World Marriage Day (Sunday, February 12): reflections on the Scriptures of the day to assist bishops, priests, and deacons in preaching about marriage.

  • Bulletin insert with quotes from Pope Francis' apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia

  • Seven-day virtual (at-home) marriage retreat based on Amoris Laetitia (Pope Francis) and Marriage: Love and Life in the Divine Plan (USCCB).

Looking for more resources to strengthen your marriage, or advice for dating and engaged couples? Visit the For Your Marriage website. En Español: Por Tu Matrimonio.


By accepting this message, you will be leaving the website of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. This link is provided solely for the user's convenience. By providing this link, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops assumes no responsibility for, nor does it necessarily endorse, the website, its content, or sponsoring organizations.

cancel  continue
 