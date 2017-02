National Marriage Week is February 7-14.

"The upcoming observances of National Marriage Week (Feb. 7-14) and World Marriage Day (Sunday, Feb. 12) provide an opportunity to celebrate the gift and blessing of marriage and to affirm and support engaged and married couples." - Archbishop Charles Chaput



The Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth offers the following resources to bishops, priests, deacons, married couples, and lay men and women to help celebrate and live the great gift of married life.

Letter from Archbishop Charles Chaput (Philadelphia), chairman of the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth to all bishops, sharing with them the various resources available for National Marriage Week.





Preaching Resource for World Marriage Day (Sunday, February 12): reflections on the Scriptures of the day to assist bishops, priests, and deacons in preaching about marriage.





Bulletin insert with quotes from Pope Francis' apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia





Seven-day virtual (at-home) marriage retreat based on Amoris Laetitia (Pope Francis) and Marriage: Love and Life in the Divine Plan (USCCB).





Looking forto strengthen your marriage, or advice for dating and engaged couples? Visit the For Your Marriage website. En Español: Por Tu Matrimonio