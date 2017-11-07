U.S. Bishops Fall General Assembly to be Live Streamed, Live Tweeted, Carried Via Satellite, #USCCB17





WASHINGTON—The 2017 Fall General Assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) in Baltimore will be live streamed on the Internet, November 13-14, and will be available via satellite for broadcasters wishing to air it. The live stream will be available at: http://www.usccb.org/about/leadership/usccb-general-assembly/usccb-general-assembly-live-stream.cfm.

News updates, vote totals, texts of addresses and presentations and other materials will be posted to this page: www.usccb.org/meetings.

Those wishing to follow the meeting on social media can use the hashtag #USCCB17 and visit USCCB's Twitter handle for live events ( ), as well as on Facebook ( ) and Instagram (https://instagram.com/usccb).



During the assembly, the bishops will elect a new secretary for the Conference and Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston, will also give his first address to the body of bishops as President of the USCCB as he completes the first year of his three-year term.

The bishops will also vote for new chairmen-elect of the following five USCCB committees: Committee on Communications, Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church, Committee on National Collections, Committee on Pro-Life Activities, Committee on Doctrine. They will also vote for a new Chairman for the Committee for Religious Liberty. Bishop nominees for the board of directors for Catholic Relief Services (CRS) will also elected.

In addition, the body of bishops will also hear an update from the bishops working group on immigration, among other reports.

Media outlets interested in taking the meeting's satellite feed may request coordinates by email. Live stream and satellite feed is expected to run Monday, November 13, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Eastern, and Tuesday, November 14, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Eastern.



