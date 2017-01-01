Quantcast
Fortnight for Freedom

 

Fortnight for Freedom 2017: Freedom for Mission

Hold firm, stand fast, and insist upon what belongs to you by right as Catholics.- Our First, Most Cherished Liberty

What is the Fortnight for Freedom?

Each year dioceses around the country arrange special events to highlight the importance of defending religious freedom. The Fortnight for Freedom is from June 21—the vigil of the Feasts of St. John Fisher and St. Thomas More—to July 4, Independence Day.

 

How to Talk about Religious Freedom

In this time of increasing polarization in our culture, we can contribute to a better understanding of religious freedom in a way that respects all people.

This short guide aims help Christians speak with friends and neighbors about religious freedom and work to clear up misconceptions about it.

 

Fact Sheets

Learn more about current challenges to religious freedom, both here in the United States and abroad.

Religious Liberty at Home

International Religious Freedom

 

