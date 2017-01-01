- Prayer and Worship
- Beliefs and Teachings
- Issues and Action
- Media
- Bible
- Catholic Giving
- About USCCB
Message & Data Rates May Apply
TERMS AND CONDITIONS\PRIVACY POLICY
Hold firm, stand fast, and insist upon what belongs to you by right as Catholics.- Our First, Most Cherished Liberty
Each year dioceses around the country arrange special events to highlight the importance of defending religious freedom. The Fortnight for Freedom is from June 21—the vigil of the Feasts of St. John Fisher and St. Thomas More—to July 4, Independence Day.
In this time of increasing polarization in our culture, we can contribute to a better understanding of religious freedom in a way that respects all people.
This short guide aims help Christians speak with friends and neighbors about religious freedom and work to clear up misconceptions about it.
We are called to follow Christ as missionary disciples by seeking the truth, serving others, and living our faith in all that we do. Let us take a few moments each day from June 21 - July 4 to pray, reflect, and take action on religious liberty, both here in this country and abroad.
May we be God's servants first | en español
Freedom to care for the sick | en español
Freedom to bear witness to Truth | en español
Freedom to serve God with our whole lives | en español
Freedom to seek the Truth | en español
For Christians in the Middle East | en español
Freedom to serve our communities through education | en español
For the freedom of the Church | en español
Freedom to serve families seeing and children awaiting adoption | en español
Freedom to serve the vulnerable | en español
Freedom to build stronger communities | en español
For our brothers and sisters in Mexico | en españolFreedom to promote a culture of freedom for all | en español
Learn more about current challenges to religious freedom, both here in the United States and abroad.
International Religious Freedom
|
By accepting this message, you will be leaving the website of the
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. This link is provided
solely for the user's convenience. By providing this link, the United
States Conference of Catholic Bishops assumes no responsibility for,
nor does it necessarily endorse, the website, its content, or
sponsoring organizations.
|cancel
|continue