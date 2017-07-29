National NFP Awareness Week

- Prayer and Worship
"Celebrate and reverence God's vision of human sexuality."
The dates of Natural Family Planning Awareness Week highlight the anniversary of the papal encyclical Humanae Vitae
(July 25) which articulates Catholic beliefs about human sexuality,
conjugal love and responsible parenthood. The dates also mark the feast
of Saints Joachim and Anne (July 26), the parents of the Blessed
Mother. For further information, contact nfp@usccb.org.
