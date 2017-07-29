Quantcast
Print | Share | Calendar | Diocesan Locator
|   No Spanish version at this time
FOLLOW US  Click to go to Facebook.  Click to go to Twitter.  Click to go to YouTube.   TEXT SIZE Click to make text small. Click for medium-sized text. Click to make text large.  
 

National NFP Awareness Week

 

National NFP Awareness Week - JULY 23 - JULY 29, 2017

2017 theme:
It's Time!
Say "Yes" to God's Plan
for Married Love


"Celebrate and reverence God's vision of human sexuality."

nfp

Natural Family Planning Awareness Week is a national educational campaign.  The Natural Family Planning Program of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops develops a poster each year with basic supportive materials.  It is the individual dioceses however, that offer a variety of educational formats in the local church to focus attention on Natural Family Planning methods and Church teachings which support their use in marriage.

The dates of Natural Family Planning Awareness Week highlight the anniversary of the papal encyclical Humanae Vitae (July 25) which articulates Catholic beliefs about human sexuality, conjugal love and responsible parenthood.  The dates also mark the feast of Saints Joachim and Anne (July 26), the parents of the Blessed Mother.  For further information, contact nfp@usccb.org.

 


By accepting this message, you will be leaving the website of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. This link is provided solely for the user's convenience. By providing this link, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops assumes no responsibility for, nor does it necessarily endorse, the website, its content, or sponsoring organizations.

cancel  continue
 