Intention

May the Lord strengthen the faithful in Nicaragua, who are suffering unjustly under their government.

Prayers

Our Father, who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy name;

thy kingdom come;

thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread;

and forgive us our trespasses

as we forgive those who trespass

against us;

and lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil.

Amen

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee;

blessed art thou among women,

and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,

pray for us sinners

now and at the hour of our death.

Amen.

Glory be to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit;

as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be,

world without end.

Amen.

Prayer to Christ the King

Lord, Jesus Christ, Our Sovereign King

The beginning and end of all things,

You have made your Church to be a people

that bears witness to the goodness and beauty of your kingdom.

By your Holy Spirit, you have united us as one body,

called to live as one family of God.

Fill our hearts with your grace,

that we would be close to you

by being close to the vulnerable and marginalized.

Give us the patience to share one another’s burdens,

And give us the courage to always be friends of the truth.

May we remain with you always.

Amen.