Religious freedom allows the Church, and all religious communities, to live out their faith in public and to serve the good of all. Beginning June 22, the feast of Sts. Thomas More and John Fisher, the USCCB invites Catholics to pray, reflect, and act to promote religious freedom.
Pray that Christian witness in the face of attacks on our churches will convert hearts to faith in Jesus Christ, and that people of all faiths would be free to gather in sacred spaces without fear.
Pray that governments would respect the seal of confession, as the Church in the United States continues to work to remove the scourge of clergy abuse.
Pray for our Catholic sisters and brothers who are suffering in Nicaragua.
Pray that religious student groups would be free to be faithful to their distinctive missions.
Pray that herders and farmers in Nigeria, whose conflict over access to land and resources has fueled religious tensions, may find the means to compromise and work out their differences in a non-violent manner.
Pray that business leaders would promote a culture that welcomes faith at work.
Pray that the Lord would protect all migrants and refugees, and that all those who work with people on the move would be free to serve.
Pray that governments will respect the consciences of all individuals and institutions that care for the sick and vulnerable.